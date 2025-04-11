Sorting Liverpool duo's contracts soon would help season, says Slot after Salah extension

With Mohamed Salah having signed a contract extension at Liverpool on Friday, manager Arne Slot now wants to tie up the future of defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to help the Premier League leaders finish the season strong.

The club said forward Salah, whose deal was set to expire in June, has signed a new extension that would keep him at Anfield for another two years.

While fans were thrilled by the news, anticipation is building over Liverpool captain Van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the season and is tipped to extend his stay, while full back Alexander-Arnold has been linked with Real Madrid.

"If you want to sign players or keep players, it is always a positive one of our star players has made the choice to extend," Slot told a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against West Ham United.

"In general people see me as relaxed and that has all to do with the trust I have in the quality of the players and the quality of leadership in (club owners) FSG. That is why I am indeed calm.

"They will do what is best for the club. If that is extending then it is, if not, they will find a solution.

"I have also spoken to Mo and followed the process. It gave me confidence. Sorting them before the end of the season would be useful."

Slot added that Salah's decision proved that the Egyptian believes the club can compete for more trophies as they close in on the Premier League title this season with an 11-point lead at the top of the standings.

"He has always been judged as a player, but I also see him as a human being and he is humble, works hard and puts so much effort into becoming the player he is. He keeps up that effort every single day," Slot said.

"Salah can score goals if he is not in the best half hour or 15 minutes and that is why he is mentally so strong. He has to be strong mentally and apart from the other things that is probably what stands out for me...

"What it might tell you is that it is not only a good season now, we want more next season and Mo is convinced we can do so. So that is positive for us."

Slot confirmed goalkeeper Alisson Becker is available for Sunday's game after undergoing concussion protocols after suffering a head injury while on international duty with Brazil.