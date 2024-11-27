South Africa 80-4 on rain-affected first day v Sri Lanka

DURBAN :There was no play possible between lunch and tea on the first day of the first test between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka at a rain-sodden Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, with little prospect in the afternoon either with the home side on 80-4.

Lahiru Kumara took 2-35 as the visitors used the seamer friendly conditions to dismiss the South African top order before lunch in a fixture both will be desperate to win to maintain their final chances in the World Test Championship.

Home captain Temba Bavuma (28 not out) and Kyle Verreynne (9 not out) will resume when play allows, with the weather forecast for the next few days good.

Sri Lanka won the toss and asked South Africa to bat in overcast and blustery conditions, and had them in early trouble as they found prodigious movement off the wicket.

The first three South African wickets fell to catches in the slips as Sri Lanka’s seamers found the edge of the home bat.

Aiden Markram (9) nicked Asitha Fernando to Angelo Mathews at first slip, before fellow opener Tony de Zorzi (4) edged Vishwa Fernando to Kamindu Mendis at second slip.

Tristan Stubbs reached 16 before he became Kumara’s first victim when he was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne at third slip as the visitors continued to find a probing line that forced the batters to play.

David Bedingham (4) was then bowled through the gate by a delivery that nipped back into him from the dangerous Kumara.

The latter also had Bavuma caught down the legside, but was left frustrated when the umpire signalled a no-ball for an over-step.

Both sides are still in the running for a place in the WTC final but will likely have to win at least three of their final four tests in the cycle. A draw suits nobody.

South Africa host Pakistan for two tests after the two-match series with Sri Lanka, who welcome Australia for two matches starting in January.