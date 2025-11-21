South Africa coach Erasmus looks to exorcise Irish stadium blues

DUBLIN :South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus heads to Ireland this week with a chance to earn his first win at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, returning to the country where he made important steps in his remarkable coaching career.

The innovative Springbok coach, who led South Africa to consecutive World Cup triumphs, has overseen victories over Japan, France and Italy on their European tour but faces an Irish side that has beaten the Springboks on their last three visits to Dublin.

"I did win here as a player, but that was many years ago. So that doesn't count and it wasn't at the Aviva,” Erasmus told a press conference on Thursday, referring to Ireland's old Lansdowne Road ground that was renamed after a rebuild completed in 2010.

"I haven't won at the Aviva as a coach, even with Munster. We played the Scarlets in the Pro12 final and we lost here, and when we played against Saracens in the European Cup we lost here, and I think we've coached here three times and we haven't won here.”

On their last visit to Dublin in 2022, the Springboks were on the receiving end of a 19-16 defeat.

"I want to fix this. No, it's not revenge. It's a nice competitive environment with a team that's always been the last two years in the top four in the world and it’s excitement where there's something we haven't done,” he added.

“When you dwell too much on things you tend to stand still a little bit. But it will be great for all of us to say we managed to get one in Dublin because they've certainly had our number in the last couple of games."

Erasmus spent 18 months coaching in Ireland and is an admirer of Ireland's rugby pathways and structures.

ERASMUS SAYS PUNDITS DON’T LIKE HIM

"I think if you talk to most of the Irish coaches and people... maybe not the pundits so much, I don’t think they enjoy me so much... but I think if you talk to the players, I’ve got no two ways about it that the things that I learned here in Ireland were things I wanted to take back to South Africa,” he added.

“It would be great if we go into this match and we play really, really well to our standards. But then we also know if Ireland play really well to their standards, it will still be a close game.

"So yes, we would love to win this game, we would love to say we had a great season, we beat Ireland in Dublin, which we haven't done since I've been involved,” said Erasmus.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)