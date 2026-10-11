South Africa in peril as Australia take three wickets in Sunday's opening session

DURBAN, Oct 11 : Australia took a firm grip on the first test against South Africa with three wickets before lunch on the third day to leave their hosts 115 for four wickets after Sunday's first session at Kingsmead.

South Africa are still 275 runs adrift of Australia's first innings total of 390 and in some peril with Tristan Stubbs (14) and Wiaan Mulder on seven not out.

The hosts resumed at 27-1 overnight and saw Aiden Markram, captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham all out to loose strokes as Steve Smith took two smart catches in the slips.

South Africa added 57 runs to their overnight tally before Markram got a healthy edge as he tried to drive Mitch Starc and was caught by Matt Renshaw at first slip for 37.

An injudicious reverse sweep by captain Bavuma saw him go cheaply for three runs as the ball popped up for Smith to catch and give veteran spinner Nathan Lyon his first wicket of the three-test series.

Smith then produced a flying catch, diving across first slip to snag Bedingham as he attempted a back foot drive to a rising ball from Pat Cummins and fell for 49 runs.

All three batsmen will feel they missed out on an opportunity for a big score on a batting-friendly pitch.

Australia might have had another wicket minutes before lunch when Mulder looked to be caught by Marnus Labuschagne off Lyon but the umpire reversed his "out" decision when television reviews showed the ball hit the deck before the catch.

The tourists had already dismissed opener Ryan Rickelton on Saturday as South Africa began their reply to Australia’s imposing first innings total, highlighted by Renshaw’s 190-run knock.

The opening two days of the test both ended early when bad light stopped play and extra time has been added on to all three of Sunday's sessions.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)