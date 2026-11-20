DUBLIN, Nov 20 : South Africa have been forced into a change to their second row for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin with Franco Mostert replacing Ruan Nortje.

SA Rugby said on Friday that Nortje, named as lock alongside Eben Etzebeth in the starting line-up when it was announced on Monday, had picked up a niggle in training during the week.

“Nortje has been monitored by the Bok medical team throughout the week, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opted to take a cautious approach on Friday morning, naming Mostert in the second row to give Nortje further time to recover from his injury,” said a statement.

Lood de Jager retains his place on the bench as the back-up lock.

Mostert, who will earn his 88th cap when he takes the field, started on the replacements bench in the games against France and Italy in the last two matches, meaning this will be his third appearance for the team on the November leg of the Nations Championship.

Erasmus is serving a six-match ban from World Rugby after he questioned the integrity of match officials following his team's defeat on Friday at the Stade de France.

Erasmus is not allowed into the stadium on Saturday but able to work with the team in the build-up.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by William Maclean)