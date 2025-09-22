South Africa's Bavuma out of Pakistan tests, De Kock returns for ODIs

South Africa will be without injured captain Temba Bavuma for their tests in Pakistan next month, but Quinton de Kock will come out of One-Day International retirement to play in both white-ball series on the all-formats tour.

South Africa begin the defence of their World Test Championship title with a two-test series in Pakistan, starting in Lahore on October 12, but must do so without influential batter Bavuma, who has a calf strain.

"Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said. "He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed."

The tourists will take four spinners on tour, though Keshav Maharaj will only be available for the second test as he recovers from a groin problem. Simon Harmer has earned a recall, with Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayan the others.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Aiden Markram will lead the test side in Bavuma's absence with an otherwise settled selection from the squad that won the mace in the final against Australia at Lord's in June.

Several test players will be rested for the white-ball series that follow.

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter De Kock makes his return after retiring from the 50-overs format at the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He last played in the T20 side at the 2024 World Cup.

"Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," Conrad said. "When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country.

"Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team."

South Africa will co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia, hoping to end their hunt for the elusive trophy.

Matthew Breetzke will captain the ODI team and David Miller will lead the T20 side. They play three T20 fixtures from October 28-November 1 and three ODIs from November 4-8.

Test squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj*, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

*Second Test only

T20I squad:

David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

ODI squad:

Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.