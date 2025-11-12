Logo
South Africa's De Jager given four-match ban after red card
Rugby Union - Autumn International - Scotland v South Africa - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 13, 2021 South Africa's Lood de Jager in action with Scotland's Grant Gilchrist REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

12 Nov 2025 06:57AM
South African lock Lood de Jager will miss the remainder of the Autumn Series after receiving a four-match ban after his red card against France, an independent disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

De Jager was sent off in the first half for a no-arms tackle on French full-back Thomas Ramos during South Africa’s 32-17 victory on Saturday.

The committee said they had upheld the red card, and based on World Rugby’s sanctioning provisions, had initially determined that a six-match ban was appropriate. However, they reduced the sanction by two weeks.

He is set to miss Tests against Italy, Ireland and Wales, as well as a Japan League One game for his club, the Wild Knights.

De Jager will be allowed to apply to participate in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his sanction.

Source: Reuters
