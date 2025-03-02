South Africa's Klaasen aims to be the best in the world

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen has been in top form lately, scoring fifties in his last five matches. But the wicketkeeper-batter has set his sights on a bigger goal during the Champions Trophy: to become the best in the world.

Klaasen, fourth in the ICC's world rankings for batsmen in One-Day Internationals, scored 64 off 56 balls on Saturday to help South Africa qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals with a seven-wicket win over England.

"I gave myself a challenge with (South Africa head coach) Rob Walter this trip. I want to be the best in the world," Klaasen told Sky Sports after the match in Karachi.

"I know I can play situations well and for me, just to keep hitting it on the ground for as long as possible, like I did tonight" is important.

"I'm quite pleased with my innings tonight... standing still and just trusting my technique. I know my swing is good, so as long as it clicks, then I'm quite happy."

South Africa will play India or New Zealand in the semi-finals on Tuesday or Wednesday.