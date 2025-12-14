South Africa's Schaper wins playoff to post first tour victory

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 : South African Jayden Schaper won the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday after sinking an eagle putt on the first playoff hole against compatriot Shaun Norris for a debut victory on the DP World Tour.

The 24-year-old hit out of the bunker with his second shot onto the edge of the green and then rolled in a three-metre putt on the 18th to win the tournament at Royal Johannesburg.

Defending champion Norris shot a course record 62 to tie Schaper at 16-under-par for a three-round total of 198 at the rain-curtailed tournament.

Saturday’s play was almost all washed out and the tournament cut to three rounds but Sunday saw the field complete the event despite overcast conditions.

Schaper, who was second at last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, said: “I’ve come close so many times so to now get it done at home is unreal and awesome.”

Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, who led after the first two rounds, finished in third place, one shot back after carding 70 on Sunday.

The South African trio of Oliver Bekker, Christiaan Burke and Louis Oosthuizen were tied in fourth place at 13-under.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)