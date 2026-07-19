South Korea's Kim leads Open as Burns falters

SOUTHPORT, England, July 19 : South Korea's Kim Si-woo took the lead in the final round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday as overnight leader Sam Burns faltered on the outward nine.

With huge crowds hoping to roar on home favourite Tommy Fleetwood as he chased his first major, it was Kim who made steady progress early on as others made errors in freshening winds.

Kim birdied the fifth and gained another shot on the following hole to reach 10 under.

American Cameron Young carded a superb 64, despite a bogey at the 18th, to be clubhouse leader on nine under.

American Burns began on 10 under and birdied the second only for three successive bogeys to drop him back.

• Kim made early progress to lead 154th Open.

• Cameron Young was clubhouse leader on minus nine after superb 64.

• Burns made three successive bogeys.

• World number one Scottie Scheffler made early charge but was on seven under with holes running out.

• Fleetwood stumbled around the turn after good start. He was five shots back with seven holes of his round left.

• Bryson DeChambeau's challenge faded after had no birdies in his opening nine holes.