Southampton sack manager Still after five months

Championship side Southampton sacked manager Will Still on Sunday after just five months in charge following a string of poor results that left the club in the relegation zone.

The 33-year-old endured a torrid time at the club, who were in the Premier League last season, collecting only 12 points from 13 matches to sit 21st in the table.

"Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results," Southampton said in a press release.

"Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table."

The Belgium-born English coach left Ligue 1 side Lens to take charge of Southampton in May.

The club announced that Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre and Carl Martin have also left their positions.

Men’s under-21 head coach Tonda Eckert will act as interim coach while the club look for a permanent replacement.