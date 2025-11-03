Logo
Logo

Sport

Southampton sack manager Still after five months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Southampton sack manager Still after five months

Southampton sack manager Still after five months

Soccer Football - Championship - Southampton v Wrexham - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 9, 2025 Southampton manager Will Still before the match Action Images/John Sibley

03 Nov 2025 05:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Championship side Southampton sacked manager Will Still on Sunday after just five months in charge following a string of poor results that left the club in the relegation zone.

The 33-year-old endured a torrid time at the club, who were in the Premier League last season, collecting only 12 points from 13 matches to sit 21st in the table.

"Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results," Southampton said in a press release.

"Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table."

The Belgium-born English coach left Ligue 1 side Lens to take charge of Southampton in May.

The club announced that Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre and Carl Martin have also left their positions.

Men’s under-21 head coach Tonda Eckert will act as interim coach while the club look for a permanent replacement.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement