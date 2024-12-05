Logo
Southampton's Stephens sent off for pulling Cucurella's hair
Sport

Southampton's Stephens sent off for pulling Cucurella's hair

Southampton's Stephens sent off for pulling Cucurella's hair
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 4, 2024 Southampton's Jack Stephens looks dejected as he walks off after being shown a red card REUTERS/Toby Melville
Southampton's Stephens sent off for pulling Cucurella's hair
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 4, 2024 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella reacts after having his hair pulled by Southampton's Jack Stephens before Stephens is sent off Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
05 Dec 2024 04:42AM
SOUTHAMPTON, England : Southampton defender Jack Stephens was shown a straight red card for pulling the hair of Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in the opening half of their Premier League game on Wednesday.

Bottom of the standings Southampton were 3-1 down when Stephens committed the offence as the players gathered in the area for a corner kick, and after referee Tony Harrington took a look at the VAR screen they were down to 10 men.

Cucurella is no stranger to having his long hair tugged, although the offender has not always been punished. In 2022, Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur committed the same offence on the Chelsea defender but escaped a red card.

Mike Dean, the Video Assistant Referee, later admitted he had made a mistake in not asking the referee to take a look.

Source: Reuters

