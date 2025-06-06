Logo
Sport

Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final
Sport

Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final

Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Spain v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 5, 2025 Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Spain v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 5, 2025 Spain's Lamine Yamal scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Spain v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 5, 2025 Spain's Lamine Yamal and France's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Spain v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 5, 2025 France's Theo Hernandez in action with Spain's Lamine Yamal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Spain v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 5, 2025 Spain's Lamine Yamal scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
06 Jun 2025 05:15AM
STUTTGART, Germany :Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal inspired his country to a thrilling 5-4 win over France on Thursday to send the holders through to their third successive Nations League final where they will face Iberian neighbours Portugal.

The European champions dazzled in the first half of the semi-final at the MHP Arena with fine goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Merino inside 25 minutes to race into a 2-0 lead.

Spain's 17-year-old starlet Yamal then got in on the act to coolly add a third from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half before his Barcelona teammate Pedri clipped a sublime fourth into the net less than a minute later.

The goals continued to flow as France striker Kylian Mbappe also slotted home from the penalty spot near the hour mark before Yamal added Spain's fifth after 67 minutes to cap an exhilarating individual performance.

France then mounted an extraordinary comeback as a stunning strike from Rayan Cherki, Dani Vivian's own goal and a Randal Kolo Muani finish caused Spain some late jitters but they held on to book a clash with their Portuguese rivals on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
