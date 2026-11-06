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Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games
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Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games

Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Levante v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, Valencia, Spain - October 31, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios in action with Levante's Dani Requena REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Real Sociedad v Olympique Lyonnais - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - November 5, 2026 Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Ruben Kluivert REUTERS/Vincent West
Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Levante v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, Valencia, Spain - October 31, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios in action with Levante's Ivan Romero REUTERS/Pablo Morano
06 Nov 2026 07:11PM
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BARCELONA, Nov 6 : Spain coach Luis de la Fuente brought six players into his 27-man squad on Friday who were not selected in September, including three first-time call-ups, for this month's Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England.

• Ander Barrenetxea and Pablo Barrios return to the squad

• Alvaro Valles, Marc Roca and Jacobo Ramon included for the first time

• Goalkeeper Joan Garcia returns from injury in place of Josep Martinez

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• Injured Barcelona trio Eric Garcia, Rodri and Dani Olmo miss out

• Liverpool winger Victor Munoz also omitted

• Spain face the Czech Republic on November 12 before taking on England three days later

Source: Reuters
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