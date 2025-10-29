Logo
Spain cruise past Sweden into Women's Nations League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Sweden v Spain - Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden - October 28, 2025 Spain's Ona Batlle in action with Sweden's Monica Jusu Bah Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Sweden v Spain - Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden - October 28, 2025 Spain's Alexia Putellas celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Hanna Brunlof/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Sweden v Spain - Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden - October 28, 2025 Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in action with Spain's Olga Carmona Hanna Brunlof/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Sweden v Spain - Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden - October 28, 2025 Spain's Laia Aleixandri and Aitana Bonmati in action with Sweden's Kosovare Asllani Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Sweden v Spain - Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden - October 28, 2025 Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in action with Spain's Mapi Leon Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via REUTERS
29 Oct 2025 05:12AM
GOTHENBURG, Sweden :Alexia Putellas scored the only goal as Spain reached the Women's Nations League final with a 1-0 victory over Sweden in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday that secured a 5-0 aggregate win.

Spain had cruised to an easy 4-0 victory in the first leg on Friday and Tuesday's match looked destined to end goalless before Claudia Pina worked the ball into the box and then sent a cross to Putellas, who finished with a blistering shot into the net in the 75th minute.

Putellas and Pina had netted two goals apiece in the first leg.

In the two-legged final on November 28 and December 2, Spain will face either France or Germany, who play later on Tuesday, with the Germans having won the first leg 1-0.

Source: Reuters
