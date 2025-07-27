Spain feeling the love ahead of England showdown in Women's Euro final

BASEL, Switzerland :The Spain soccer squad has been riding an unprecedented wave of support ahead of their Women's Euro final against England on Sunday, where they will attempt to add the European crown to their world and Nations League titles.

Competing in the final for the first time, the Spaniards are enjoying every moment as fans pack the stands at the Swiss stadiums and fill the town squares back home, watching the team's games on big screens.

"What we feel is that love, we are thankful, it's very exciting. In the recent past, we couldn't imagine that. Now (the fans) can (help us) win a game, they can send the game to extra time," team captain Irene Paredes told reporters at a media conference on Saturday.

"Some people may like us or not, but the reality is that when there's a game on public television, people are there... and to those followers, thank you, and please continue supporting us, because what we get here is lovely. We feel it, and that helps a lot," she added.

It's a far cry from the fractured squad that won the World Cup in 2023, despite several key players boycotting the tournament due to a dispute with the Spanish football federation and the team's coaching staff.

"What we get from Spain is love and support, we get the different provinces where the final will be shown, we get all those vibes, it's a support we have always felt," coach Montse Tome said of her current squad.

"I don't know if responsibility is what we feel - we feel motivation, we are very happy and it's clear for us that our heads, our focus will be tomorrow on the task every player has to do. We'll put our energy there tomorrow," she added.

Tome's side's recent successful run suffered a blip at the 2024 Olympics when they lost the bronze medal game to Germany, but they got their revenge against the Germans with an extra-time win in the semi-finals, and they are keen to continue adding to their trophy cabinet.

"I think during the whole tournament we've been writing history, entering the semi-finals for the first time, going to the final for the first time as well, beating Germany for the first time and I feel we've been accomplishing objectives," Tome said.

"We are playing six games (at the Euros), and what I believe is that England defends the title - they are the current champions and we will play them again, we will compete, we will enjoy the game and, of course, we want to win."