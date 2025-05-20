Logo
Sport

Spain to host 2027 Champions' League final at Atletico Madrid's stadium
Spain to host 2027 Champions' League final at Atletico Madrid's stadium

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2025 General view outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

20 May 2025 07:02PM
MADRID : Spain will host the 2027 Champions' League final at the Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium, Sports Minister Pilar Alegria said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
