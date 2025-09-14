Spain reach Davis Cup Final 8 with dramatic fightback, Belgium edge Australia

Spain fought back from a 2-0 deficit to qualify for the Davis Cup Final 8 with a 3-2 win over Denmark in their qualifying tie, while Australia's comeback attempt fell short as Belgium took victory in the decisive match on Sunday.

Spain and Belgium joined Argentina, Austria, France, Germany, Czech Republic and defending champions Italy in the Final 8, which will take place in Bologna in November.

Denmark, who won both the matches on Saturday in Marbella, were one win away from winning the tie, but the pair of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar won the doubles tie to keep the hosts in contention.

Martinez then saved a match point and forced a tiebreak in the third set to beat world number 11 Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(3) to level the tie for Spain in front of a loud home crowd.

" "The feeling (at Davis Cup) is totally different. Maybe I get more nervous but, this adrenaline... gives me an extra motivation to play full. I feel the nerves but I can handle them and I think this motivation plays in my favour," Martinez said.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta dominated Elmer Moller in the decisive match, winning 6-2 6-3.

It was the first time Spain won a Davis Cup tie from 2-0 down.

Australia, however, failed to complete a comeback after losing their first two matches the previous day, with Belgium's Raphael Collignon beating Aleksandar Vukic in the decisive fifth match to win the tie in Sydney.

U.S. Open quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, who had hoped for a "comeback story" despite Saturday's losses, beat Zizou Bergs in straight sets to level the tie after Australia's Jordan Thompson and Rinky Hijikata had won the doubles match.

But Collignon, who fought through cramps, beat world number eight De Minaur on Saturday, shook off a first-set stumble against Vukic to win 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3.

"With adrenaline and the energy from the bench it was crazy, I didn’t feel the legs at all. It was a crazy atmosphere and a crazy match," Collignon said.