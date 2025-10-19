Spinner Maharaj to return for South Africa against Pakistan

South Africa have been boosted by the return of leading spinner Keshav Maharaj to the team for the second test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as they seek to level the series, captain Aiden Markram said on Sunday.

Maharaj, 35, was recovering from a groin injury and missed the first test in Lahore, which Pakistan won by 93 runs.

"Obviously, it’s great to have him back in the camp,” Markram told a press conference on Sunday, ahead of Monday’s start of the second test.

“He brings lots of experience and a really good skill set as well, so we're looking forward to this game starting tomorrow, which is an opportunity for us to level the series, but also to keep improving in these conditions and fixing some of the stuff that we feel needs fixing from the first game."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Maharaj’s 203 wickets in 59 tests make him South Africa’s most successful spin bowler.

The clash in Lahore was dominated by the spinners on a slow turning surface, and Markram is expecting the same from the pitch at Rawalpindi.

"We're expecting it to spin. We've expected those types of conditions from day one, and it's about us having done some homework post the first test and coming up with new plans to hopefully counter that and give ourselves a chance of succeeding in these conditions.

"I suppose when you get to spinning conditions, the guessing game is always how long until it really starts to spin exaggeratedly," Markram said.

South Africa had three spinners in their line-up last week, and Maharaj’s return is likely to lead to Simon Harmer, Senuran Muthusamy or Prenelan Subrayen being dropped.

Pakistan’s victory in Lahore ended a 10-match winning streak in test cricket for South Africa.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)