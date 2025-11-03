Logo
Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 long-awaited home win over Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 2, 2025 West Ham United's Freddie Potts scores a goal that was later disallowed Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 2, 2025 West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 2, 2025 West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 2, 2025 Newcastle United's Jacob Ramsey in action with West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 2, 2025 West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta is shown a yellow card by referee Robert Jones Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
03 Nov 2025 12:17AM
LONDON :West Ham United bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Sunday to claim their first home victory in the Premier League since beating Leicester City back in February. 

West Ham started well and Jarrod Bowen hit a post in the fourth minute but Newcastle regained possession and went up the other end, where winger Jacob Murphy fired them into the lead.

Lucas Paqueta levelled for the home side with a dipping drive in the 35th minute, and Nuno Espirito Santo saw his side take a rare lead into the break after Newcastle defender Sven Botman turned the ball into his own net in first-half stoppage time. 

Newcastle offered little in attack and Tomas Soucek bundled the ball home deep into second-half stoppage time to wrap up West Ham's first win under Espirito Santo and leave them in 18th place in the table on seven points, five behind Newcastle in 13th. 

Source: Reuters
