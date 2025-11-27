Sporting leap up Champions League standings after home success

LISBON :Sporting Lisbon catapulted into the top eight places in the Champions League standings as they beat Belgium’s Club Brugge 3-0 on Wednesday.

Goals for Geovany Quenda, Luis Suarez and Francisco Trincao ensured a comfortable victory for the hosts at Estadio Jose Alvalade. The result lifted the Portuguese champions from 14th spot, with 10 points from five games.

Sporting survived an early scare when skipper Morten Hjulmand was red carded by referee Tobias Stieler for a high foot challenge but after a VAR review it was downgraded to a caution.

That proved their only concern on a dominant night as they opened the scoring in the 24th minute through 18-year-old Quenda, who improvised with a swift turn and finish after Geny Catamo’s shot on the right flank was parried away by Nordin Jackers in the Brugge goal.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Seven minutes later Catamo’s pass through the middle put Colombian striker Suarez in the clear although he still needed an expert chip over the on-rushing Jackers.

Suarez was again free on goal in an almost identical situation three minutes into the second half but tried to dribble past the goalkeeper and ended up hitting his effort against the upright.

However, a third goal came with 20 minutes left as Trincao thrashed home a left footed effort from inside the penalty area.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)