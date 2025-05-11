Sporting made to wait for title after Benfica earn derby draw

Sporting will have to wait until the final day of the Primeira Liga season as they bid to retain their title after being held to a 1-1 draw at second-placed rivals Benfica on Saturday.

The Portuguese capital pair started the match level on points but Sporting, with the advantage due to their head-to-head record, edged closer to a 21st league title when Francisco Trincao fired them into the lead after four minutes.

Benfica equalised in the 63rd through Kerem Akturkoglu's tap-in from close range after Vangelis Pavlidis sliced through Sporting’s defence with a dazzling solo run, bringing the home crowd at the Estadio da Luz back to life.

Sporting remain in pole position and will clinch the title by at least matching Benfica's result on the final day. They host Vitoria Guimaraes while Benfica visit Sporting Braga in what will be a dramatic conclusion to the season next Saturday.