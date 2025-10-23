Sporting produce late rally to down 10-man Marseille

LISBON :Geny Catamo and Alisson Santos came off the bench in the second half to inspire hosts Sporting to a late 2-1 comeback win over Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ligue 1 leaders Marseille, who were on a five-match winning run across all competitions, dropped to 18th in the table with three points, while Sporting climbed to 11th on six points with their second win in the competition.

The hosts sought to apply pressure from the outset but Igor Paixao put Marseille ahead in the 14th minute, collecting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross-field pass on the left before cutting inside his marker and curling a fine shot into the far corner for his third goal in as many Champions League games this season.

Marseille looked set to double their lead just before halftime when they were awarded a penalty for an apparent foul on Emerson Palmieri. However, after a VAR review the decision was overturned, and in a dramatic twist the Brazilian was shown a second yellow card for simulation.

With their numerical advantage, Sporting pushed forward as Marseille sat deeper to protect their lead.

Geovany Quenda's pace repeatedly troubled the visitors, the 18-year-old forcing Geronimo Rulli to push his shot onto the post before the goalkeeper denied Joao Simoes with his legs.

The pressure finally paid off in the 69th minute as Catamo came off the bench and drew Sporting level with a crisp low strike, the equaliser standing after a VAR review overturned an initial offside call.

Santos sealed the comeback in the 86th minute, cutting in from the left and firing a deflected shot into the top corner.

Sporting's Maximiliano Araujo was shown a red card in stoppage time, but VAR downgraded it to yellow, allowing the hosts to clinch the win with all 11 players on the pitch.