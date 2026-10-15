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Sports-FIFA postpones FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia following attacks
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Sports-FIFA postpones FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia following attacks

Sports-FIFA postpones FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia following attacks

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Pitch staff carry the FIFA logo on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar/ File Photo

15 Oct 2026 11:30AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2026 11:36AM)
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Oct 15 : FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 scheduled to take place in Jeddah from October 16-25, organisers said on Thursday following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia.

A strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

"The decision follows an assessment of recent developments in the region and their impact on the logistical arrangements required to stage the tournament," organisers of the global video game tournament said.

"Further announcements on the FIFAe Finals will be communicated in due course."

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Japan and Brazil withdrew their Esports teams on Saturday after assessing the situation in the host country.

The security uncertainty has cast a shadow over sporting events in the kingdom.

The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament was moved from October to December while golf's Asian Tour said it is monitoring developments ahead of next month's Saudi International in Riyadh.

The Asian Football Confederation said it remains open to delaying the Asian Cup until 2028 if necessary. The continental tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 7 next year across venues in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.

Source: Reuters
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