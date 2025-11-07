Sports greats on new NWSL advisory board aimed at growing league

NEW YORK :Soccer World Cup winner Alex Morgan, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr and basketball's Magic Johnson and Sue Bird are among the sports greats joining a new advisory board to accelerate the growth of the NWSL, the top-flight U.S. league said on Thursday.

The board includes up to two investors from each of its clubs, with the goal of expanding partnerships and strengthening the National Women's Soccer League's position in an increasingly competitive women's sports market.

"When we looked across our clubs' investor base, we realised how fortunate we are to have such an extraordinary group of cultural icons, athletes, and leaders," Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement.

"Their experience and influence will be instrumental as we continue building not just a league, but a movement."

Inaugural board members include household names like twice Super Bowl winner Eli Manning and Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn, who are part of the ownership groups from Gotham FC and Utah Royals respectively.

Two new teams, Boston Legacy and Denver Summit, kick off in 2026 after a trio of successful expansion clubs launched in California, with the addition of Angel City and San Diego Wave in 2022 and Bay FC in 2024.

But the league faces increasing competition from established European soccer leagues and only four years ago was left reeling from a widespread abuse scandal that engulfed the league.