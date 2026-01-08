Sprague resigns as PGA of America CEO to prioritise family

Jan 7 : ‌PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has decided to step down from his position so he can help care for his mother and mother-in-law, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Sprague, who was named CEO in December 2024, will continue to advise the board and his still-to-be-named ‌successor to ensure a smooth transition, the ‌PGA of America said in a press release.

“At my daughter's wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother in law," said Sprague.

"Focusing on ‍family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them."

The PGA of America, which is ​a separate organisation from ‌the PGA Tour, runs the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and many other events.

Sprague, who became a PGA ​of America member in 1993, served the association in a range ⁠of leadership roles, including as ‌a board member from 2008-10 and president from 2014-16.

Prior ​to being named CEO in 2024, Sprague had served as general manager of TPC Sawgrass - the home of ‍the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship - in Ponte Vedra ⁠Beach, Florida since January 2018.

The PGA of America said it expects ​to name a new ‌CEO in the coming weeks.