Springboks borrow playbook from Under-14 B schools team

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has always been an innovator in the game, seeking an extra edge for his side with the unexpected, and found a new ploy he successfully unleashed on Italy from an Under-14 B schools team.

The Springboks thumped the Italians 45-0 in Gqeberha on Saturday despite an early permanent red card for number eight Jasper Wiese, and from the kick-off they were full of innovation.

They had demolished Italy in the scrums in the previous week’s 42-24 win in Pretoria, and wanted to keep that psychological edge. The Springboks therefore intentionally conceded a scrum from the kick-off of the game.

It did not work out as they were penalised with a free-kick for an early shove, but the writing was on the wall for a game that would be far from ordinary.

Twice they created a maul in general play from which they gained penalty advantage and scored tries on both occasions.

Lock Ruan Nortje was lifted to receive a pass, and as he came down to the ground, it created a driving maul from which the Springboks could use their powerful forwards.

They received penalty advantage on both occasions as the Italians immediately infringed, but did not need it as centre Canan Moodie and hooker Malcolm Marx crossed for tries.

When the powers that be drew up the laws of the game at the line-out, they certainly did not envisage them being used in general play, but Erasmus, who said he was "fairly happy" with his team’s performance, has found a way to legally exploit them.

"Many teams do different tactical moves and we did a maul in general play with a guy that we lift (to receive the pass)," he told reporters. "We actually saw an Under-14 B schools team doing it, Paul Roos Gymnasium (in Paarl, South Africa).

"You get all the benefits from a line-out if you lift a guy in general play and it worked for us. But obviously now people will be alert for that.

"We tried a few things and sometimes those things work and sometimes they don’t, and you have to take it on the chin if they don’t work."

The Springboks next host Georgia in Nelspruit on Saturday.