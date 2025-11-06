Springboks bring back big guns for French battle as Kolisi reaches milestone

Siya Kolisi will become the ninth player to earn 100 caps for South Africa when he leads the side in their Autumn International series clash against France in Paris on Saturday, a repeat of their epic 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The Springboks edged France 29-28 on their way to retaining the World Cup crown two years ago and are braced for a fired-up home side who are desperate for revenge.

Kolisi has been a stalwart for the Springboks for a decade and was also captain when they lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy in 2019.

"This is a huge milestone for Siya and we are all delighted for him," Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said. "He is a level-headed player and although this will be a big occasion for him, he is fully focused on the task at hand.

"The entire team knows how determined France will be to make up for the World Cup result, so we’ll celebrate Siya’s achievement after the match. That said, hopefully we can make it a memorable game for him."

Kolisi forms part of a back row on Saturday that also includes flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Jasper Wiese. Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager are in the second row.

Prop Boan Venter has been selected as the replacement for the injured Ox Nche, and packs down with Thomas du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx.

The mercurial Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been retained at flyhalf with Cobus Reinach in the number nine jersey, and a centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe are on the wings, with Damian Willemse returning from a hamstring injury to start at fullback.

"The key for us is that we have to be accurate in everything we do, make the most of the chances we create, and to keep fighting from the first whistle until the hooter sounds because there is no doubt it’s going to be another epic battle between the teams," Erasmus said.

South Africa team:

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Boan Venter

Replacements: 16-Johan Grobbelaar, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Ruan Nortje, 21-Andre Esterhuizen, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Manie Libbok