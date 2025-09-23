Springboks De Allende, Etzebeth return to face Argentina

Double World Cup winners Damian de Allende and Eben Etzebeth have been restored to the South Africa starting XV for their crunch Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, a must-win for both sides to keep their title hopes alive.

The loss of Aphelele Fassi to injury following the record 43-10 rout of New Zealand in Wellington last time out means Damian Willemse switches from inside centre to fullback and is replaced in the number 12 jersey by De Allende.

Etzebeth comes into the side at lock for Lood de Jager, who was also injured as the Springboks inflicted the heaviest ever defeat on the All Blacks.

Australia head the Rugby Championship table with 11 points, followed by South Africa and New Zealand on 10 and Argentina on 9 as the teams head into the penultimate round.

"We were very pleased with the way the team rose to the challenge against the All Blacks in Wellington, and looking at the Pumas team and their strengths, we believe this would be the best team for this specific match," Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"They’ve (Argentina) made big strides in the last few seasons, and have an astute coach in Felipe Contepomi, so we know they are going to throw everything at us.

"Adding to that, they boast a strong forward pack and extremely talented backs, so they pose threats all around."

Wings Cheslin Kolbe and Ethan Hooker make up a back three with Willemse, while Canan Moodie partners De Allende in the midfield. The exciting Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts again at flyhalf with Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf.

Hooker Malcolm Marx will have props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit either side of him, while Ruan Nortje keeps his place in the second row alongside Etzebeth.

Captain Siya Kolisi plays his 97th test and will form a loose trio with fellow flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Jasper Wiese.

As has been the case for much of the season, Erasmus has opted for what looks like a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench but with hybrid flanker/centre Andre Esterhuizen, it could be a 6-2.

South Africa team:

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Boan Venter, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Morne van den Berg, 22-Manie Libbok, 23-Andre Esterhuizen