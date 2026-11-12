Springboks have no special plans for France's Dupont at flyhalf

Nov 12 : South Africa have no special plans to counter Antoine Dupont at flyhalf in their Nations Championship game with France in Paris on Friday and back their defence to deny the mercurial playmaker the space to play, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said.

An injury to Romain Ntamack will see Dupont take over the number 10 jersey, with the livewire Maxime Lucu at scrumhalf.

Both players are more used to the number nine jersey but have featured at flyhalf for their clubs and South Africa expect them to switch between positions during the game.

“He's (Dupont) played at 10 before for his club (Toulouse), and we saw the game where he played there. He was very good,” Kolisi told reporters on Thursday.

“I mean, he can play almost anywhere on the field, so I don't think it is a surprise (to see him there).

"Obviously, nobody wants injuries, but every team experiences them and you have to adjust. He's a good enough player to do it. He's shown that over the years."

Kolisi said there were no special plans to counter Dupont at first receiver and the Springbok defence had a system they stick to, no matter the opposition or individual players involved.

"Our system doesn't change for any team we play against. We have a system that works and we've prepared for them,” he added.

"We haven't done anything special for him individually just because he's playing at 10. We know Lucu has also played at 10 for Bordeaux, so it will be natural for them to swap positions.

“We know Antoine wants to be on the ball a lot and creates a lot, so for him to move to nine (during the game) will also be natural.”

Kolisi expects an intense atmosphere in Paris, the scene of the Springboks’ epic 29-28 victory over France in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

South Africa have won 9 of their last 10 tests against the French, the only blemish a 30-26 loss in Marseille in 2022.

They are unbeaten in their last five tests in Paris, last losing in the French capital in 2005.