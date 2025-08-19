Springboks make 10 changes for Australia clash in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN :South Africa have made 10 changes to their starting XV for the second Rugby Championship test against Australia in Cape Town on Saturday as coach Rassie Erasmus wields the axe following a shock 38-22 loss to the tourists in Johannesburg last weekend.

Erasmus was left fuming by the manner of his side's capitulation at Ellis Park, as Australia scored 38 unanswered points after the Springboks had raced into a 22-0 lead, but fell apart in the second half.

Only centre Jesse Kriel, scrumhalf Grant Williams, loose forward Marco van Staden, hooker Malcolm Marx and prop Ox Nche keep their places.

The Springboks have lost four players to injury from that test, including captain Siya Kolisi (knee) and Pieter-Steph du Toit (concussion), who would likely have started again.

Handre Pollard is back at flyhalf to provide a steadying hand, while Damian de Allende returns at inside centre to partner Kriel.

Cheslin Kolbe is back from injury on the wing along with Canan Moodie, while experienced Willie le Roux, who recently won his 100th cap, is handed the fullback berth.

Marx and Nche are joined in the front row by prop Thomas du Toit, while RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje make for a new lock pairing. Jean-Luc du Preez takes over at number eight, and Franco Mostert is the other flanker along with Van Staden.

Erasmus has returned to a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench, which suggests his side will play a tighter, forward-based game having seen their attempt to play expansive, running rugby contained by Australia as they did not score a point in the final 62 minutes of the fixture in Johannesburg.

"We lost four players to injury last weekend, which obviously had an impact on a few of our selections, but we also know where we went wrong against Australia last week, so we made a few changes that we believe will offer us what we need for this game," Erasmus said.

"Damian and Cheslin have also recovered from their injuries, and with their experience and knowledge of the Wallabies, it was a logical choice to recall them.

"We let ourselves and the country down, so we have all the motivation we need to make things right this week."

South Africa team:

15–Willie le Roux, 14–Canan Moodie, 13–Jesse Kriel, 12–Damian de Allende, 11–Cheslin Kolbe, 10–Handre Pollard, 9–Grant Williams, 8–Jean-Luc du Preez, 7–Franco Mostert, 6–Marco van Staden, 5–Ruan Nortje, 4–RG Snyman, 3–Thomas du Toit, 2–Malcolm Marx, 1–Ox Nche

Replacements: 16–Marnus van der Merwe, 17–Boan Venter, 18–Wilco Louw, 19–Eben Etzebeth, 20–Lood de Jager, 21–Kwagga Smith, 22–Cobus Reinach, 23–Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.