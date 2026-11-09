Springboks make front-row change for French test

Nov 9 : South Africa have made one change to their starting XV for the Nations Championship test against France in Paris on Friday with prop Wilco Louw moving from the bench to start in place of Thomas du Toit.

• The Springboks front row is hooker Malcolm Marx, and props Louw and Ox Nche. The replacement front row will see hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels come on with Gerhard Steenekamp and Du Toit.

• Lood de Jager and Ruan Nortje remain the lock pairing, with captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Jasper Wiese in the back row.

• Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts again at flyhalf with Morne van den Berg at scrumhalf, and experienced centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende.

• Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach has been brought onto the bench to replace Grant Williams.

• The Springboks defeated Italy 66-7 in Turin on Saturday.

• "We said from the outset that we would not rotate too much on this tour, so it was always our intention to select a settled squad for this game to build momentum in the competition," coach Rassie Erasmus said.

• The Springboks have won the last five matches between the teams in Paris, dating back to 2013.

Team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Morne van den Berg, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Lood de Jager, 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Thomas du Toit, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Cameron Hanekom, 21-Paul de Villiers, 22-Cobus Reinach, 23-Manie Libbok.