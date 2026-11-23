Nov 23 : South Africa have made seven changes and one position swap for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday, with a potential debut off the bench for loose-forward Emmanuel Tshituka.

• Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moved to fullback for the injured Damian Willemse and is replaced at flyhalf by Manie Libbok. Cobus Reinach will start at scrumhalf.

• The rest of the backline remains the same with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel the centres, and Ethan Hooker and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wing.

• The back row of the scrum is also unchanged with captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit the flankers alongside number eight Cameron Hanekom.

• Salmaan Moerat comes in at lock alongside Lood de Jager, and there is a new front row of hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit.

• DR Congo-born Tshituka, whose brother Vincent is a Springbok, could debut off the bench, which has a 6-2 split between forwards and backs.

• "We are disappointed in our last two games because we were not as effective as we should have been in a few areas of the game, and that cost us," suspended coach Rassie Erasmus said.

• France beat the Springboks 21-19 in Paris in a pool match this month.

15-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Cameron Hanekom, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Salmaan Moerat, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1-Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-Paul de Villiers, 21-Emmanuel Tshituka, 22-Morne van den Berg, 23-Canan Moodie.