Nov 25 : Experienced loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has been ruled out of Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham with an injury, SA Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday.

• Double World Cup winner Du Toit was named in the starting XV on Monday but will now return to South Africa along with injured fullback Damian Willemse

• Both players suffered knocks in the defeat to Ireland in Dublin

• Coach Rassie Erasmus has not yet named a replacement in the team for Du Toit and will wait until later in the week to do so

• The Springboks lost back-to-back tests to France and Ireland in the pool stage of the Nations Championship but still finished top of the southern hemisphere table