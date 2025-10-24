Spurs boss Frank wants higher intensity from Simons but has full faith in his ability

Tottenham Hotspur want to see greater intensity from new signing Xavi Simons but have full faith in the Dutch playmaker's quality as he adapts to the demands of the Premier League, manager Thomas Frank said ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton.

Having moved to the North London side from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($69.97 million) in August, the 22-year-old Netherlands international has one assist for Spurs, which came on his debut in September's 3-0 win over West Ham United.

"Xavi has been with us for seven or eight weeks which is a short time in football but also a long time," Frank told reporters on Friday.

"I liked his personality after the first 60 minutes against (Aston) Villa but he then tired a bit.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Our demand to him is more intensity but a player I believe in, he's got the pass and vision.

"We've just been training and he trained very well."

Another new arrival, French forward Randal Kolo Muani, is edging closer to his first Premier League start since joining Spurs from European champions Paris St Germain on a season-long loan deal in September.

The 26-year-old made his Premier League debut in Spurs' 2-1 home defeat by Villa on Sunday, after being out with a "dead leg".

"It's the first time he's had a sustained block of training and minutes. He can't be bombarding 90 minutes again and again but he can be used, which is good news," Frank said.

Spurs are sixth in the league table with 14 points from eight matches, trailing leaders Arsenal by five.

Frank's side are looking to get back on track when they play 12th-placed Everton, having lost to Villa and drawn with AS Monaco in the Champions League.

"I think Everton is a very good team, not just (Jack) Grealish. A good colleague and friend of mine David Moyes is there - someone who I respect a lot and his teams are always hard to beat. He has got Grealish able to flourish again," Frank said.

Spurs will be without captain Cristian Romero for the Everton trip as the Argentine centre back recovers from an adductor strain.

"Cuti (Romero) just walked out on the grass running, positive and progressing, no time-frame but I don't expect it to be a longer one," Frank said.

"Destiny (Udogie) isn't on the grass yet, not a longer one.

"Dominic (Solanke) positive, he's taking steps in the right direction every day."

($1 = 0.8575 euros)