Spurs forward Kudus out until April due to thigh injury

Jan 8 : ‌Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus will be out until April with a quad injury he suffered during Sunday's draw with Sunderland, manager Thomas Frank said on ‌Thursday.

Kudus has made 19 ‌Premier League appearances for Spurs this season, scoring twice and providing five assists. The 25-year-old Ghana international went down off the ball during the ‍draw that left them 14th in the table.

"That is one where we expect him back after the March international ​break," Frank ‌told reporters on Thursday.

The international break is scheduled from March 23-31.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"(Midfielder) ​Lucas Bergvall is being assessed today. Same ⁠with Rodrigo Bentancur. ‌Rodri has a hamstring injury, ​looks like a bigger one, unfortunately. We don’t know the time ‍frame," Frank said.

Spurs host Aston Villa ⁠in the FA Cup third round ​on Saturday.