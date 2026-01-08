Logo
Spurs forward Kudus out until April due to thigh injury
Spurs forward Kudus out until April due to thigh injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 4, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 4, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus walks off the pitch to be substituted after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Ian Walton
08 Jan 2026 11:33PM
Jan 8 : ‌Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus will be out until April with a quad injury he suffered during Sunday's draw with Sunderland, manager Thomas Frank said on ‌Thursday.

Kudus has made 19 ‌Premier League appearances for Spurs this season, scoring twice and providing five assists. The 25-year-old Ghana international went down off the ball during the ‍draw that left them 14th in the table.

"That is one where we expect him back after the March international ​break," Frank ‌told reporters on Thursday.

The international break is scheduled from March 23-31.

"(Midfielder) ​Lucas Bergvall is being assessed today. Same ⁠with Rodrigo Bentancur. ‌Rodri has a hamstring injury, ​looks like a bigger one, unfortunately. We don’t know the time ‍frame," Frank said.

Spurs host Aston Villa ⁠in the FA Cup third round ​on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
