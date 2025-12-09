Spurs forward Naz out for the season with ACL tear

Dec 9 : England forward Jessica Naz has been ruled out for the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in her right knee during Sunday's Women's Super League clash with Aston Villa, her club Tottenham Hotspur said on Tuesday.

Naz, who debuted for England last year and has earned six caps, had been sidelined for 18 months after suffering a different ACL injury in 2019. Tottenham said she had already undergone surgery.

"Jess will then commence her rehabilitation process with our medical staff. Everyone at the club gives Jess their full love and support on her recovery journey," Spurs said in a statement.

The 25-year-old is the second WSL player to be ruled out for the season with an ACL injury in the last month, with Arsenal defender Katie Reid also suffering a similar fate in November.

England forward Michelle Agyemang is also out for the season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in October.

Coventry University published a study in October warning that children who fail to master basic physical skills like running and jumping at an early age face a significantly higher risk of severe knee injuries later in life, with women up to eight times more likely to suffer the injury than their male counterparts.