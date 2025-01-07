Spurs have 10 players out for League Cup semi against Liverpool, says Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur will be without 10 first-team players ahead of their League Cup semi-final first leg at home against Liverpool, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Tuesday, with the North London side aiming to end a 16-year trophy drought.

Spurs' injury issues continue to mount with key players out while James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr are suspended after the duo picked up two yellow cards each in previous rounds.

Spurs signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague over the weekend to strengthen the squad but Postecoglou will have limited options to field against Liverpool in Wednesday's first leg at home.

"We're trying to help the squad and players. We're down significant numbers, we'll have roughly 10 first-team players missing against Liverpool," Postecoglou told reporters.

"That isn't easy, we get one back and then lose a couple. We still need to see if we can help the playing group and the club's working hard on that in a number of areas."

Spurs are without Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Guglielmo Vicario due to long-term injuries and they are unlikely to be fit before Wednesday's clash.

Postecoglou said Rodrigo Bentancur, who missed Spurs' 2-1 loss to Newcastle United due to suspension, will be back while others are being assessed.

"Bentancur is back but we lose Maddison and Sarr. Mikey (Moore) potentially could be back on the bench. Everyone from the weekend certainly feels better," Postecoglou said.

"Radu (Dragusin) is better and Archie (Gray). Deki (Dejan Kulusevski) was a bit under the weather but he should be fine.

"Richarlison is training but we want him to have two solid weeks of training so if he gets through next week he will be fine. Fraser (Forster) is back in training."

On a positive note, Spurs activated a one-year extension in captain Son Heung-min's contract and Postecoglou said he wants the South Korean forward to end his career at the club with a trophy.

Spurs have not won any silverware since they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final in 2008.

"The main ambition is to make sure he finishes his career here with some silverware," he added.