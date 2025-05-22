Spurs beat Man Utd 1-0 in scrappy Europa League final

BILBAO: Brennan Johnson's bundled first-half goal helped Tottenham Hotspur win a scrappy Europa League final 1-0 against Manchester United on Wednesday (May 21) as they cast aside their domestic woes to end a painful 17-year trophy drought.

In a season where both clubs plummeted down the Premier League, Tottenham emerged from a dismal campaign with something to celebrate as well as a lucrative berth in next season's Champions League.

It was Spurs' first silverware since the 2008 League Cup and their first European trophy since their 1984 UEFA Cup success.

Johnson scored in the 42nd minute when United's defence crumbled as Pape Sarr swung in a cross while goalkeeper Andre Onana remained rooted to his line. Johnson and United defender Luke Shaw rushed in and the ball appeared to glance off both of them and in, past Onana's desperate swipe.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The goal was as scrappy as the game in a matchup of teams who have had wildly disappointing Premier League seasons, with United languishing in 16th and Spurs 17th.

United's Rasmus Hojlund had a terrific chance to equalise with a header midway through the second half, but Spurs' Micky van de Ven leapt for a stunning clearance off the line.

United almost equalised at the death but Shaw's header was saved by a diving Guglielmo Vicario, who had earlier denied an Alejandro Garnacho bullet strike from the edge of the box with a great reflex save.

"Ever since I came here, it's been 'Tottenham are a good team but can never get it done'. We got it done," goalscorer Johnson told TNT Sports.

"Honestly, this is what it means. It means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered, for not winning a trophy, for not winning anything. But we had to get the first one in a while today. I'm so happy."