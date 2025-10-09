Spurs owners inject £100m to boost 'long-term sporting success'

Tottenham Hotspur's majority owners ENIC have invested an extra 100 million pounds ($133.87 million) into the club, the Premier League side said on Thursday, as they aim to drive "long-term sporting success".

The capital injection comes a month after Spurs said they received and rejected two preliminary expressions of interest for a possible takeover and insisted the North London club are not for sale.

Speculation about a possible change of ownership had increased since executive chairman Daniel Levy stepped down after almost 25 years in the post.

"We are pleased to announce that our majority shareholder, the Lewis family trust, has, through ENIC Sports & Development Holdings Ltd ("ENIC"), injected £100 million of new capital into the club," Spurs said in a statement.

"This equity injection will further strengthen the club's financial position and equip the club's leadership team with additional resources to continue the focus on driving long-term sporting success. This additional capital is part of the Lewis family's ongoing commitment to the club and its future."

The financial boost comes as Spurs enjoy a promising start to the season under new manager Thomas Frank, who was appointed in June. They sit third in the Premier League standings, trailing leaders Arsenal by two points after seven matches.

($1 = 0.7470 pounds)