Spurs sign Dutch playmaker Simons from Leipzig

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that Spurs agreed to pay 60 million euros ($70.24 million) for the 22-year-old who has been capped 28 times.

"I'm really pleased we have brought Xavi in, he is a great addition to the squad," Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said in a club statement.

"Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the number 10 position and left wing. He also has a great eye for his teammates in terms of unlocking defences and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together."

Spurs have been looking for a playmaker after losing James Maddison to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while they lost a transfer tug-of-war to sign England's Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace when he signed for rivals Arsenal.

Simons joined Leipzig permanently from Paris St Germain in a deal worth over 50 million euros in January, having had an 18-month loan spell at the Bundesliga club before signing a contract until 2027.

Simons is known not just for his attacking instincts but also his defensive prowess. He is one of Europe's best players when it comes to pressing aggressively and winning possession in the final third.

He scored 22 goals and provided 24 assists in 78 games for the German side in all competitions.

But despite putting up stellar numbers in the Bundesliga last season with 10 goals and seven assists, Leipzig finished seventh to miss out on a place in Europe, prompting Simons to look elsewhere to continue his career.

Spurs won the Europa League last term to qualify for the Champions League. They are second in the Premier League standings, level on six points with leaders Arsenal after two games. Frank's side host Bournemouth on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)