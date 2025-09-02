Spurs sign France forward Kolo Muani on loan from PSG

Tottenham Hotspur have signed French forward Randal Kolo Muani from Paris St Germain on a loan deal for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus where he scored five goals in his first three Serie A games, and also featured for the Italian club at the Club World Cup, netting a double in their opening game of the tournament.

The player expressed his desire to remain at Juventus but a deal could not be agreed and instead he has travelled to London.

"I know what the coach expects from me. I will fight hard for the shirt, the club and the fans. I will give everything for this team," Muani said.

PSG signed Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 for a reported fee of 90 million euros, but the player struggled to make it into Luis Enrique's starting side. He has, however, remained a regular in Didier Deschamps' France squad.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)