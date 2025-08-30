Logo
St Pauli stun Hamburg 2-0 in derby to spoil first Bundesliga home game in seven years
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburger SV v St. Pauli - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - August 29, 2025 St Pauli's Nikola Vasiljev and Mathias Pereira Lage celebrate after the match REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburger SV v St. Pauli - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - August 29, 2025 St Pauli's Andreas Hountondji scores their second goal REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburger SV v St. Pauli - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - August 29, 2025 St Pauli's Andreas Hountondji celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburger SV v St. Pauli - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - August 29, 2025 St Pauli's Arkadiusz Pyrka in action with Hamburger SV's Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hamburger SV v St. Pauli - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - August 29, 2025 St. Pauli fans let off flares in the stands REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger
30 Aug 2025 04:51AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2025 05:01AM)
HAMBURG, Germany -Visitors St Pauli struck once in either half to beat local rivals Hamburg SV 2-0 on Friday and spoil the hosts' festive atmosphere of their first Bundesliga home game in seven years.

Six-time German champions Hamburg, once nicknamed the Bundesliga's 'dinosaurs' for having been in the top division for the longest uninterrupted spell since the league's creation in 1963, suffered a shock first-ever relegation in 2018 and spent seven seasons in the second division.

The last time the two Hamburg sides met in the top division was back in 2010/11.

Hamburg fans had dominated the pre-match proceedings with thousands marching through the city but St Pauli's Adam Dzwigala silenced the home crowd when he turned a cutback in for a 19th minute lead.

The hosts, who did not manage a single shot on target in the entire first half, thought they had levelled three minutes after the restart  when Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer broke through and slotted it in with one touch but he was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Hamburg, the 1983 European Cup winners, kept up the pressure but their comeback attempt was cut short when the visitors struck again on the hour with Andreas Hountondji latching onto a perfectly-timed through ball to round the Hamburg keeper and score from the tightest of angles.

To make matters worse for Hamburg, Giorgi Gocholeishvili was sent off with a second booking in the 77th minute.

Source: Reuters
