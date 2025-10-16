Steel meets style as Roma welcome Inter to the capital

AS Roma's excellent start to the season has been built on defensive steel and this weekend they host Inter Milan, Serie A's most potent attack, in a clash which will test both sides' title credentials.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma are far from prolific in front of goal, but boast the league's best defensive record having conceded two goals in six games, a trend carried over from the previous campaign.

Since the beginning of 2025, when Claudio Ranieri was in charge, Roma have shipped 13 goals in 26 league games.

Seven goals scored in six matches has put Roma level on points with Napoli at the top of the standings, but an attack-minded coach like Gasperini will want to see more from his frontline.

FERGUSON FIRING FOR IRELAND BUT NOT IN ROME

Gasperini put his faith in Evan Ferguson for the opening games, but the on-loan Irishman's struggle to find the net is now a serious issue with his last goal at club level coming almost one year ago.

Ferguson continues to shine at international level, netting three in Ireland's last four games, and Roma will hope that Tuesday's goal against Armenia will restore some confidence to the player who turns 21 the day after Saturday's game.

Artem Dovbyk led the line in the last two league matches, and finally got off the mark, but Matias Soule has outshone everyone with his three goals and has become indispensable for Gasperini.

Inter are fourth in the standings but just three points off the top two, and with 17 league goals this season they pose a serious threat to Roma's backline.

Marcus Thuram is a likely absentee and missed the last game through injury but manager Cristian Chivu has options when it comes to choosing a partner for Lautaro Martinez.

Ange-Yoan Bonny got the nod last time out, and netted his second of the campaign, while 20-year-old Francesco Pio Esposito bagged his first Serie A goal in the previous game.

Esposito scored his first international goal last weekend, after coming off the bench in his second appearance for Italy in their 3-1 win in Estonia, and looks set to play a growing role for both club and country.

BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD FOR JUVENTUS

Juventus began brightly with three wins and remain unbeaten but have now drawn five in a row across all competitions.

They are, however, still within touching distance of the leaders, level on points with Inter ahead of a tricky away game at Como on Sunday. Como have lost once this season and are three points behind Juventus.

Napoli continue their title defence at Torino on Saturday. Torino have one win this season but that sole success did come away to Roma.

Milan have impressed under Massimiliano Allegri, sitting third in the table, two points off the top. On Sunday they host a Fiorentina side still awaiting their first league win this season.

Allegri may need to plan without Christian Pulisic who picked up an injury on international duty, a blow for Milan after the American's fine form and six goals in eight games in all competitions.