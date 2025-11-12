Sterling and family safe after home break-in

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling and his family escaped unharmed after intruders attempted to break into their home last weekend, the player's spokesperson said.

The incident took place at Sterling's residence in Berkshire when the 30-year-old and his children were at home. Chelsea have offered support to Sterling and his family, reports in the British media said.

"We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend. We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time," his spokesperson told British media.

"While the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

This is the second break-in at Sterling's home after he had to fly back to England during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a similar burglary attempt.

Sterling, a four-times Premier League champion with Manchester City, is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea this year. He had a year-long loan spell at Arsenal last season.