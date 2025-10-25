Logo
Logo

Sport

Stiff side rules New Zealand's Jamieson out of England series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Stiff side rules New Zealand's Jamieson out of England series

Stiff side rules New Zealand's Jamieson out of England series

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

25 Oct 2025 01:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of New Zealand's one-day international series with England due to stiffness in his side, New Zealand Cricket said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old will miss the three-match series, which starts on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, and is aiming to return for November's series against the West Indies.

"Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn't want to take any risks at this stage of the summer," coach Rob Walter said.

"We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour which starts on November 5 in Auckland."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement