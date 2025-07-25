Stokes the all rounder coming to the fore at right time for England

MANCHESTER, England :Given the injury setbacks, Ben Stokes was set to play a bit-part role with the ball against India, but having earned a first five-wicket haul since 2017 in the fourth test, the England skipper is becoming the all rounder many hoped he would become.

Stokes admitted ahead of the crucial India series - which England can clinch victory in with a win at Old Trafford this week - that just bowling pain free would be a start.

"I can't remember the last time I was able to work so hard on just technical stuff of bowling," Stokes told reporters last month when asked about how he was feeling after his latest injury.

"To be able to do some really good technical work and getting myself back to sort of where I feel like I was before I had my injuries is really good. There was naturally quite a few changes that crept into my action due to the injuries."

England's talisman only returned to bowling in May after undergoing hamstring surgery for the second time in six months in January, having dubbed himself the "Bionic Man".

Despite frontline fast bowler Jofra Archer returning from injury, Stokes bowled more overs than anyone else in the third test at Lord's, before his efforts in Manchester this week ensured he has now bowled more overs than in any other series in his test career.

While he remains without a test century since July 2023, Stokes' first five-for in eight years to help put England in with a chance of victory in the fourth test saw him join an elite group of all rounders.

Stokes is now one of only four cricketers in test history to have scored 10 or more centuries while also amassing five or more five-wicket hauls.

The 34-year-old has also never taken more wickets in a test series, with potentially three innings still to play against India.

"He is a phenomenal cricketer," England opener Zak Crawley said after his score of 84 helped England close day two on 225-2, 133 runs behind India's first innings total.

"Apart from his skills with the bat and the ball it is just his attitude to keep coming and keep coming.

"He is a fantastic bowler, which goes under the radar. It is great to see him bowling this much again. He got his rewards today."

Stokes' skills with the bat could make all the difference over the coming days, but having avoided further injury setbacks, his impact with the ball is giving England a much-needed boost.