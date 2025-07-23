Stokes looks to break Old Trafford curse and puts India in to bat

MANCHESTER, England :England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and put India in to bat as the fourth test of a thrilling series against India gets under way in Manchester on Wednesday.

The hosts lead 2-1 and can wrap up a series victory with success at Old Trafford over the next five days, but risk-taker Stokes has gambled again - no team who has won the toss and put the opposition to bat has ever won a test match on this ground.

"There's pretty decent overhead conditions for bowling so that's what we're going to do," Stokes said. "We've had a good break in between.

"It's been a good chance for everyone to go back home and rest, put their feet up then come back here."

The fourth test follows a feisty third match at Lord's. India captain Shubman Gill insisted England's conduct went against the "spirit of the game", while Stokes was adamant his team will not go looking for trouble this time around.

India make three changes, two of them forced, handing a test debut to seam bowler Anshul Kamboj. Sai Sudharsan replaces Karun Nair at number three after he failed to pass 40 in the first three tests, while Shardul Thakur and Kamboj come in for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.

England's only change from Lord's is also forced, as spinner Liam Dawson returns to the test team for the first time in eight years, replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir.