Stones could be facing surgery in another injury blow to Man City

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City centre back John Stones could be facing surgery and a long layoff, said coach Pep Guardiola, who reiterated his belief on Friday that the crowded game schedule is to blame for mounting injuries.

Guardiola added that the status of leading scorer Erling Haaland is to be determined in potentially another big injury blow ahead of their top-flight clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Stones limped off the pitch with a quadriceps injury in the first half of Wednesday's loss to Real Madrid, which eliminated them from the Champions League. Haaland was sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United on February 15.

"(Stones) is injured," Guardiola said. "It's a difficult one. In the next days, we will know if he needs surgery or not. Yeah (a long period out), like Manuel Akanji."

Swiss defender Akanji underwent surgery to repair a groin injury on Saturday and is expected to be out for up to 10 weeks.

Asked about Haaland's status, Guardiola said: "Don't know yet. Tomorrow we will know it, but I don't know. It's better to have Erling on the pitch but obviously, we don't have it. But of course, with Erling we are stronger."

Even with a healthy Haaland, City face a tough test against Arne Slot's Liverpool, who top the league standings on 61 points, 17 more than Guardiola's side in fourth place, although they have a game in hand.

Guardiola, who lost Ballon d'Or winner Rodri to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September, has frequently said players are paying the price for the busy schedule, and raised the issue again on Friday.

"That is a reality, we have to sit down with the doctors, with FIFA, with the players, with agents, and be clear that some of them cannot sustain (playing) every three days," he said.

"There's one more year and a World Cup. So we have already a lot of players that cannot sustain what we have in the past, week in and week out, different competitions, travel.

"A massive (number of) teams have surgeries in the muscles. You have a hamstring (injury), but you cannot imagine how many teams have surgery in the muscles, so something is going on, not just with us, look at Spurs (Tottenham Hotspur), look at Arsenal. Look how many teams (where) that happened."