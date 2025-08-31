Logo
Stoppage-time Fernandes penalty earns Man United dramatic win over Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 30, 2025 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their third goal from the penalty spot
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 30, 2025 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their third goal with teammate Joshua Zirkzee
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 30, 2025 Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko comes on as a substitute to replace Casemiro as manager Ruben Amorim looks on
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 30, 2025 Burnley's Jaidon Anthony scores their second goal as Manchester United's Altay Bayindir dives
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 30, 2025 Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Joshua Zirkzee
31 Aug 2025 12:13AM
MANCHESTER, England :A 95th-minute penalty from captain Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a thrilling 3-2 victory over promoted Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Looking to quickly forget their humiliating League Cup exit at fourth-tier Grimsby, United started well in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd, the dominant hosts taking a deserved lead through a Josh Cullen own goal in the 27th minute.

United's wastefulness in front of goal proved costly, however, as Burnley levelled early in the second half through Lyle Foster, only for Bryan Mbeumo to restore the home side's less than two minutes later.

Another goalkeeping error allowed Jaidon Anthony to draw Burnley level in the 67th minute before Fernandes stepped up to convert from the spot after VAR had noticed a foul on Amad Diallo to save United's blushes.

Source: Reuters
